Iran Air, via its official Twitter account, announced (05-Aug-2018) it received five new ATR 72-600 aircraft (EP-ITI, EP-ITJ, EP-ITK, EP-ITL and EP-ITM) at Tehran Mehrabad Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, US sanctions against Iran come into effect on 06-Aug-2018. Iran Air has now received 13 ATR 72-600s from an order of 20 aircraft and 20 options signed in early 2016.