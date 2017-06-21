Аir Serbia completes retrofit of А319 and А320 fleet

Air Serbia completed (20-Jun-2017) the retrofit of 10 narrowbody Airbus aircraft with new seats. The carrier installed 1500 Recaro BL3520 seats in May/Jun-2017. The BL3520 space efficient design allows the carrier to increase seating capacity with the introduction of a slimmer backrest and a literature pocket that sits above the knee area, providing more leg room. Air Serbia CEO Dane Kondić said: "The new seats are perfect for our narrowbody Airbus jets, which are the backbone of our fleet, and for our network which is focused on short haul flights in Europe... In addition we have refreshed the cabin interiors with new carpets, curtains and floor path markings that match our A330, aligning the interior décor across our Airbus fleet". [more - original PR]