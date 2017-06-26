EU Commission proposes EUR2.7bn investment for transport infrastructure projects

EU Commission proposed (23-Jun-2017) to invest EUR2.7 billion in 152 key transport projects, in support of "competitive, clean and connected mobility in Europe". The Commission expects the investment, made under Connecting Europe Facility, to "unlock" EUR4.7 billion of public and private cofinancing. The scope of the projects include:

EUR311.3 million for ATM upgrades across member states;

Bridging infrastructure disparities across countries;

Decarbonising and upgrading road transport;

Expansion of the Karawanken road tunnel linking Slovenia and Austria ;

and ; Development of a high-speed electric vehicle charging network across Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, the UK and Italy.

EU Member States represented in the Connecting Europe Facility Coordination Committee must now formally approve the proposed funding decision on 06-Jul-2017. [more - original PR]