Investec Aviation Finance launches USD500m fourth aviation financing fund, to acquire 50 aircraft

Investec Aviation Finance launched (24-Sep-2018) Investec Aircraft Syndicate, its fourth aircraft leasing fund. The fund will acquire some of the latest generation Airbus and Boeing narrowbody and widebody aircraft, on lease to a range of international airlines. The new fund is targeting up to 50 aircraft acquisitions and has an expected lifecycle of seven years. The fund is open to institutions looking to gain exposure to aircraft leasing alongside an experienced manager and partner. The launch of this new fund responds to on-going demand for alternatives and real assets as a complement to traditional asset classes with which it is uncorrelated. Investec is capping the fund at USD500 million and has already secured over USD150 million of cornerstone investment from European financial institutions. Investec Aircraft Syndicate's second close is expected in 1Q2019. [more - original PR]