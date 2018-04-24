Invest AD sells 38% stake in concessionaire of Amman Queen Alia International Airport for USD230m

Invest AD divested (23-Apr-2018) its 38% stake in Airport International Group (AIG), the concessionaire responsible for developing and operating Amman Queen Alia International Airport. The company divested its stake for AED843 million (USD230 million), as part of a transaction that also sees Noor and J&P fully divest and Edgo partially divest. Groupe ADP increases its ownership of AIG to 51%, with AIG's other shareholders also including Edgo, Meridiam and IDB Infrastructure Fund II. [more - original PR]