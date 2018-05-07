Loading
7-May-2018 11:55 AM

Invercargill Airport to be first in southern hemisphere with fully digital remote ATC tower

Airways New Zealand announced (07-May-2018) Invercargill Airport will be the first airport in New Zealand to have its ATC tower replaced with a digital system operated from a remote location. Airways subsequently issued a request for proposal (RFP) seeking a supplier of digital tower technology for Invercargill. The RFP also signals Airways' intention to implement a digital tower at Auckland International Airport as a backup to its existing tower by 2020 and a full replacement in the future. Expected to go live in 2020 following operational tests, Invercargill's digital tower will operate first from a building on the airfield before moving off site to a centralised hub providing services for a number of regional locations. "Invercargill can proudly claim it will have the first fully operational digital air traffic control tower in the Southern Hemisphere", Airways CEO Graeme Sumner said. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More