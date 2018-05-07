Invercargill Airport to be first in southern hemisphere with fully digital remote ATC tower

Airways New Zealand announced (07-May-2018) Invercargill Airport will be the first airport in New Zealand to have its ATC tower replaced with a digital system operated from a remote location. Airways subsequently issued a request for proposal (RFP) seeking a supplier of digital tower technology for Invercargill. The RFP also signals Airways' intention to implement a digital tower at Auckland International Airport as a backup to its existing tower by 2020 and a full replacement in the future. Expected to go live in 2020 following operational tests, Invercargill's digital tower will operate first from a building on the airfield before moving off site to a centralised hub providing services for a number of regional locations. "Invercargill can proudly claim it will have the first fully operational digital air traffic control tower in the Southern Hemisphere", Airways CEO Graeme Sumner said. [more - original PR]