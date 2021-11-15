15-Nov-2021 10:23 AM
Interview with Wizz Air CEO available now on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Nov-2021) the session 'CEO Interview with Wizz Air, CEO, József Váradi' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, Mr Váradi discusses the outlook for Wizz Air emerging from the pandemic, the airline's future fleet, sustainability and emissions, the future of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and the importance of COVID-19 vaccination in Europe. [more - CAPA TV]