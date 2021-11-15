Become a CAPA Member
15-Nov-2021 11:23 AM

Interview with Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Nov-2021) the session 'CEO interview with Volaris, CEO and Founder, Enrique Beltranena' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features Mr Beltranena discussing the carrier's strong performance during the COVID-19 pandemic and outlook for the future, as well as the commercial feasibility of sustainable aviation fuel adoption. [more - CAPA TV]

