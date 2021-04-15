Interview with Travelport available now through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'Championing simplicity: It doesn't have to be so hard' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. In the exclusive interview, Travelport global head of customer strategy and marketing Kyle Moore discusses the "tremendous" demand for information during the pandemic, the recovering growth in travel up to Mar-2021 and his optimistic outlook for travel recovery. [more - CAPA TV]