18-Oct-2021 5:08 PM

Interview with SWISS CEO now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (18-Oct-2021) the session 'CEO Interview with Swiss International Air Lines, CEO, Dieter Vranckx' from CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx discussing personnel restructuring efforts, plans to phase out the airline's A340-300s and opportunities for deployment of long range narrowbody aircraft. [more - CAPA TV]

