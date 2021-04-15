Become a CAPA Member
15-Apr-2021 4:18 PM

Interview with SriLankan Airlines CEO now available on demand at CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'SriLankan Airlines CEO Update: Recovery and expanded cargo operations' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, SriLankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatilleka discusses the airline's fleet expansion plans, acquisition of dedicated freight aircraft, efforts to secure a JV partner to expand its MRO business and upcoming launch of service to Moscow. [more - CAPA TV]

