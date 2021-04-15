15-Apr-2021 2:23 PM
Interview with Qantas CEO Alan Joyce now available on demand at CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'Qantas Airways Group CEO Alan Joyce on business models and the future of the carrier' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, Mr Joyce discusses Qantas' business position, improving travel demand, competition from Virgin Australia and Rex, lounges, cargo, Australian travel restrictions, international travel resumption and the future of the airline's A380 fleet. [more - CAPA TV]