19-Oct-2021 1:05 PM

Interview with JetBlue CEO now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (18-Oct-2021) the session 'CEO Interview with JetBlue, CEO, Robin Hayes' from CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes discussing the carrier's recovery during the pandemic, international expansion plans and the importance of sustainability commitments moving forward. [more - CAPA TV]
 

