17-Jun-2021 2:24 PM
Interview with JAL director now available through CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Jun-2021) the session 'Japan Airlines talks acquisitions and plans for the future' from CAPA Live From Seattle June 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features Japan Airlines (JAL) director Tadashi Fujita discussing the acceleration of Japan's COVID-19 vaccination programme, JAL's profitability recovery outlook and the airline's efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by FY2050. [more - CAPA TV]