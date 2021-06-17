Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Jun-2021 2:24 PM

Interview with JAL director now available through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Jun-2021) the session 'Japan Airlines talks acquisitions and plans for the future' from CAPA Live From Seattle June 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features Japan Airlines (JAL) director Tadashi Fujita discussing the acceleration of Japan's COVID-19 vaccination programme, JAL's profitability recovery outlook and the airline's efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by FY2050. [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More