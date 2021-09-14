Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Sep-2021 5:03 PM

Interview with Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason now available through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (13-Sep-2021) the session 'Airline CEO Interview with Icelandair President & CEO Bogi Nils Bogason' from CAPA Live September 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview Mr Bogason discusses the carrier's performance amid COVID-19 recovery, along with its outlook on increasing competition and the role of sustainability in its fleet restructuring strategy. [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More