Interview with IATA director general now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Nov-2021) the session 'Interview with IATA DG Willie Walsh: IATA AGM Review' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features IATA director general Willie Walsh and CAPA chairman emeritus Peter Harbison discussing the aviation industry's willingness with regards to the production and use of sustainable aviation fuel, the continuing impact of COVID-19 associated travel restrictions on the Asia Pacific region and the role of carbon offsetting in the global response to climate challenges. [more - CAPA TV]