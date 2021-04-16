Become a CAPA Member
16-Apr-2021 5:51 PM

Interview with Gulf Air acting CEO Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi available now through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'Airline CEO Interview: Gulf Air, Acting CEO, Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, Mr Al Alawi discusses the airline's boutique approach and business model, operational strategies following the impacts of COVID-19 and the aircraft order schedule out to 2025. [More - CAPA TV]

