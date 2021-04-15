Interview with Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof now available on demand at CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'Eurowings, CEO, Jens Bischof' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, Eurowings chairman and CEO Jens Bischof discusses the LCC's summer 2021 aircraft utilisation goals, branding development, increasing focus on pan European operations and restructuring efforts in response to the impact of COVID-19. [more - CAPA TV]