14-Sep-2021 3:20 PM
Interview with Eurocontrol DG Eamonn Brennan available now on demand
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (13-Sep-2021) the session 'European Aviation with Eurocontrol DG Eamonn Brennan' from CAPA Live September 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The interview features CAPA chairman emeritus Peter Harbison and EUROCONTROL DG Eamonn Brennan discussing the benefits of technological advancement to combat emissions as opposed to taxation, the future of hubs in a post-coronavirus aviation landscape and the critical role of sustainable aviation fuels in meeting global environmental and sustainability goals. [more - CAPA TV]