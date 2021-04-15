Interview with China Southern Airlines available now through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'Asia Aviation: Inspiring clear action for aviation growth' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, China Southern Airlines SVP of international and corporate relations Guoxiang Wu discusses the recovery of domestic traffic in China and the airline's consideration of plans to remove older widebody aircraft from its fleet due to the impact of COVID-19 on long haul international travel. [more - CAPA TV]