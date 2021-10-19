Become a CAPA Member
19-Oct-2021 4:20 PM

Interview with Bonza CEO now on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (18-Oct-2021) the session 'Exclusive interview with new Australian LCC Bonza' from CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison and Bonza founder and CEO Tim Jordan discussing the carrier's network, frequency, fleet, ancillary revenue, location and competition. [more - CAPA TV]

