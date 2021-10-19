Become a CAPA Member
19-Oct-2021 3:41 PM

Interview with BOC Aviation MD & CEO Robert Martin now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (18-Oct-2021) the session 'BOC Aviation MD & CEO Robert Martin provides an update on the industry' from CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features BOC Aviation MD and CEO Robert Martin discussing a range of topics facing the leasing industry including how aircraft leasing and trading are performing. [more - CAPA TV]

