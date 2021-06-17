Interview with Alaska Air Group CEO now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (17-Jun-2021) the session 'Alaska Air Group on returning to profitability and plans for the future' from CAPA Live From Seattle June 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci discussing the recovery of leisure and business traffic, the airline group's future network and fleet plans and how it has weathered the pandemic. [more - CAPA TV]﻿