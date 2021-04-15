Become a CAPA Member
15-Apr-2021 3:11 PM

Interview with Air Seychelles CEO Remco Althuis now available through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'Air Seychelles CEO Interview: The impact of COVID-19 on an island nation' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, Air Seychelles CEO Remco Althuis discusses the "enormous" pent up demand for travel, the progress of the airline's transformation plan up until the coronavirus crisis and Etihad Airways potentially divesting its stake in Air Seychelles. [more - CAPA TV]

