International tourism spending in Australia up 7% for year to Jun-2017

Tourism Research Australia released (06-Sep-2017) its International Visitor Survey (IVS) for the year to Jun-2017, reporting international visitors spent AUD40.6 billion (USD32.4 billion), up 7% year-on-year. Spending is being driven by record numbers of international tourists who are staying longer and spending more while visiting Australia. Chinese tourists continue to have the biggest impact, with 1.2 million visitors spending AUD9.8 billion (USD7.8 billion). Chinese visitor numbers and spending increased 10%. There were 706,000 tourists from the US, up 14%, who spent USD3.8 billion (USD3 billion), an increase of 4%. Over the last four years visitors from the US have increased by 54% and their spending by 53%. [more - original PR]