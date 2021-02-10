International SOS reports 'high levels of anxiety' regarding corporate travel

International SOS Australia and New Zealand director risk services Peter Curtis, speaking at CAPA Live February 2021, reported (10-Feb-2021) "high levels of anxiety" regarding travel from both corporate travellers and their organisations. Mr Curtis said: "A lot of that is driven by the 'infodemic' - there is so much information out there for us to digest and the rise of misinformation and disinformation has really skewed our ability to digest what is actually relevant". He added: "For organisations and individuals, your information sources are going to be absolutely critical moving into the new travel landscape".