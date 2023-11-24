International SOS: Rate of security risk incidents in previously benign travel locations increasing

International SOS regional security director ANZ & Pacific James Robertson, speaking at the CTC Sydney Corporate Travel Summit & Awards, stated (23-Nov-2023) recently "the rate of security risk incidents that we're reporting on in otherwise low risk environments has really increased", citing France, Israel, the UK and the US as examples, and noting increased rates of political violence and industrial action, as well as changes in policing procedures and capabilities. Mr Robertson added: "We think that, more and more, you're going to have to monitor travellers, assignees and staff in what used to be pretty benign travel locations". He also urged organisations and travel managers to be aware that "seemingly unrelated, disparate events are often related", citing the impact of conflict in Eastern Europe on food supply in Egypt and potential associated unrest in the latter location.