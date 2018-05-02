2-May-2018 12:23 PM
International pax to/from Australia up 8% to 3.2m in Feb-2018, capacity (Seats) up 6% to 4.2m
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (02-May-2018) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 3.2 million, +7.6% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.2 million, +5.7%;
- Flights: 15,825, +5.7%;
- Cargo: 83,509 tonnes, +3.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 16,109, +5.6%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 15.8%, -0.3ppt;
- Jetstar: 9.2%, +0.1ppt;
- Emirates: 7.6%, -1.2ppts;
- Singapore Airlines: 7.6%, -0.5ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.6%, stable;
- Virgin Australia: 5.6%, +0.2ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.7%, -0.3ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 4.2%, +0.5ppt;
- AirAsia X: 3.0%, -1.2ppts;
- Etihad Airways: 2.8%, -0.3ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 15.8%, +0.3ppt;
- Qantas: 11.4%, -0.8ppt;
- Emirates: 8.9%, -1.5ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.4%, -0.2ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.2%, -0.2ppt;
- Qatar Airways: 4.1%, +0.8ppt;
- Thai Airways: 3.5%, -0.3ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.2%, -0.6ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 2.7%, +0.3ppt;
- Malaysia Airlines: 2.7%, -0.5%.
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 15.4% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Feb-2018. LCC share in Feb-2017 was 16.7%. [more - original PR]