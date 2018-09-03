Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Sep-2018 11:53 AM

International pax to/from Australia up 6% to 3.3m in Jun-2018, Qantas pax share increases

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (02-Sep-2018) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Jun-2018:

BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 15.1% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Jun-2018. LCC share in Jun-2017 was 17.6%.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More