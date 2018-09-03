3-Sep-2018 11:53 AM
International pax to/from Australia up 6% to 3.3m in Jun-2018, Qantas pax share increases
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (02-Sep-2018) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 3.3 million, +5.9% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.3 million, +4.8%;
- Cargo: 93,984 tonnes, +6.4%;
- Flights: 16,276, +4.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 16,784, +5.1%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 17.3%, +1.1ppts;
- Jetstar: 8.7%, -0.6ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.3%, stable;
- Emirates: 8.0%, -0.4ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.0%, -0.1ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 5.8%, -0.1ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.2%, -0.4ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.2%, stable;
- AirAsia X: 3.1%, -1.1ppts;
- Qatar Airways: 3.0%, +0.9ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 15.6%, -0.8ppt;
- Qantas: 11.4%, -0.6ppt;
- Emirates: 8.6%, -1.0ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.0%, +0.2ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 5.2%, -0.3ppt;
- Qatar Airways: 3.7%, +0.6ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.5%, stable;
- Thai Airways: 3.0%, -0.8ppt;
- Malaysia Airlines: 2.9%, -0.1ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 2.8%, -0.4ppt. [more – original PR]
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 15.1% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Jun-2018. LCC share in Jun-2017 was 17.6%.