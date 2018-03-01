2-Mar-2018 10:30 AM
International pax to/from Australia up 5% to 3.8m in Dec-2017, capacity (Seats) up 5% to 4.8m
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (02-Mar-2018) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 3.8 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.8 million, +4.9%;
- Flights: 18,179, +4.5%;
- Cargo: 105,771 tonnes, +13.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 18,457, +4.2%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 15.9%, +0.7ppt;
- Emirates: 8.6%, -0.5pps;
- Jetstar: 8.2%, -0.8ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 7.8%, -0.1ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.4%, stable;
- Virgin Australia: 5.9%, +0.1ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.6%, +0.1ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.8%, +0.6ppt;
- AirAsia X: 3.7%, -0.5ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.1%, -0.1ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 15.6%, -0.1ppt;
- Qantas: 10.8%, -1.3ppts;
- Emirates: 8.2%, -1.6ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.0%, -0.4ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 4.7%, -0.9ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 4.1%, +0.7ppt;
- Thai Airways: 3.2%, -0.5ppt;
- Malaysia Airlines: 3.0%, -0.5%;
- China Eastern Airlines: 2.8%, +0.5%;
- Qatar Airways: 2.7%, stable.
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 15.1% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Dec-2017. LCC share in Dec-2016 was 17.5%. [more - original PR]