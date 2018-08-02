Become a CAPA Member
2-Aug-2018

International pax to/from Australia up 5% to 3.0m in May-2018, Qantas pax share increases

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics reported (01-Aug-2018) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for May-2018:

BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 15.7% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in May-2018. LCC share in May-2017 was 17.8%.

