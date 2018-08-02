2-Aug-2018 9:33 AM
International pax to/from Australia up 5% to 3.0m in May-2018, Qantas pax share increases
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics reported (01-Aug-2018) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for May-2018:
- Passengers: 3.0 million, +5.4% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.3 million, +5.6%;
- Cargo: 99,026 tonnes, +9.4%;
- Flights: 16,107, +4.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 16,617, +5.5%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 18.0%, +1.8ppts;
- Jetstar: 9.4%, -0.2ppt;
- Emirates: 7.2%, -0.9ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.4%, +0.5ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.5%, -0.1ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 6.1%, -0.1ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.1%, -0.6ppt;
- AirAsia X: 3.1%, -1.2ppts;
- Qatar Airways: 2.9%, +0.7ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 2.9%, -0.1ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 16.8%, -0.5ppt;
- Qantas: 11.4%, -0.7ppt;
- Emirates: 8.2%, -2.4ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 6.9%, -0.3ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 4.6%, -0.7ppt;
- Qatar Airways: 3.8%, +0.9ppt;
- Thai Airways: 3.2%, -0.2ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.2%, -0.4ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 2.9%, -0.5ppt;
- Malaysia Airlines: 2.8%, stable. [more - original PR]
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 15.7% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in May-2018. LCC share in May-2017 was 17.8%.