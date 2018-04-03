Loading
3-Apr-2018 10:51 AM

International pax to/from Australia up 2% to 3.9m in Jan-2018, capacity (Seats) up 5% to 4.9m

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (03-Apr-2018) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Jan-2018:

BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 15.7% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Jan-2018. LCC share in Jan-2017 was 17.2%. [more - original PR]

