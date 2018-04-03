3-Apr-2018 10:51 AM
International pax to/from Australia up 2% to 3.9m in Jan-2018, capacity (Seats) up 5% to 4.9m
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (03-Apr-2018) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 3.9 million, +2.2% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.9 million, +4.7%;
- Flights: 18,603, +5.1%;
- Cargo: 93,183 tonnes, +16.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 18,869, +4.7%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 16.5%, +0.3ppt;
- Jetstar: 8.9%, -0.2ppt;
- Emirates: 8.3%, -0.6pp;
- Singapore Airlines: 7.6%, -0.2ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.3%, +0.1ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 6.0%, +0.4ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.3%, +0.3ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.5%, stable;
- AirAsia X: 3.5%, -0.7ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.0%, stable;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 17.0%, +0.5ppt;
- Qantas: 10.3%, -1.3ppts;
- Emirates: 7.6%, -2.3ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.4%, stable;
- China Southern Airlines: 4.1%, +1.3ppts;
- Air New Zealand: 3.9%, -2.4ppts;
- Thai Airways: 3.5%, -0.4ppt;
- Qatar Airways: 3.2%, +0.3ppt;
- China Eastern Airlines: 3.0%, +0.5%;
- Etihad Airways: 2.9%, stable.
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 15.7% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Jan-2018. LCC share in Jan-2017 was 17.2%. [more - original PR]