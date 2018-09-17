Interjet plans to add 20 additional A320neo to fleet to support growth

Interjet announced (14-Sep-2018) plans to add 20 additional A320neo to be delivered over the next years, on top of an existing order for 35 A320neos. These new aircraft will increase overall available seat capacity by more than 3.6 million. Interjet will be phasing out some of its Sukhoi SSJ100 fleet with an opportunity for delivery of next generation SSJ100 aircraft for future use in markets where these aircraft make operational and economic sense. The airline is also installing a SSJ100 flight simulator in their Toluca Training Centre and will have quick access to an enhanced spare parts inventory in Mexico City. [more - original PR]