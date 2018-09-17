Interjet: 'pax are resenting these unbundling charges and preferring all-inclusive pricing'

Interjet CCO Julio Gamero commented (14-Sep-2018) on the current trend of unbundling air fare with the premise of reducing fares stating: "Lately, the airline industry seems to be going in a different direction by unbundling services that traditionally came with the price of a ticket… At the same time, more rows of seats are being added to planes reducing seat width and legroom between seats. Airlines are saying these new basic fares give travellers the ability to pay for what they use. The reality is passengers more and more are resenting these charges still preferring simple, all-inclusive pricing". [more - original PR]