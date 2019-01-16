Become a CAPA Member
16-Jan-2019 10:50 AM

Interjet appoints William Shaw as CEO

Interjet appointed (15-Jan-2019) William Shaw as CEO, effective immediately. Mr Shaw succeeds José Luis Garza who set to join Interjet's board of directors. ABC Aerolíneas (Interjet's parent company) chairman and president Miguel Alemán Magnani stated: "Adding someone with William's experience, entrepreneurship and understanding of the aviation industry to our team, will be of great benefit to the continued growth of the airline, particularly our international business and all of us at Interjet are excited to have him on board". [more - original PR]

