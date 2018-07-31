Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-Jul-2018 9:59 AM

InterGlobe Aviation Q1FY2019 results impacted by adverse forex and high fuel costs

InterGlobe Aviation reported (30-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

  • Total revenue: INR68,183 million (USD1017 million), +14.5% year-on-year;
    • Operating revenue: INR65,120 million (USD971.3 million), +13.2%;
  • Total costs: INR67,870 million (USD1012 million), +40.5%;
    • Fuel: INR27,156 million (USD405.1 million), +54.4%;
    • Aircraft and engine rentals: INR10,424 million (USD155.5 million), +22.1%;
    • Labour: INR6536 million (USD97.5 million), +11.9%;
  • Profit before tax: INR313.4 million (USD4.7 million), -97.2%;
  • Net profit: INR277.9 million (USD4.1 million), -96.6%;
  • Revenue per ASK: INR3.70 (USD 5.5 cents), -3.1%;
  • Yield: INR3.62 (USD 5.4 cents), -5.4%;
  • Cost per ASK: INR3.69 (USD 5.5 cents), +19.8%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR2.17 (USD 3.2 cents), +13.6%;
  • Total cash: INR132,056 million (USD1970 million);
  • Debt: INR25,219 million (USD376.2 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.014916

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More