31-Jul-2018 9:59 AM
InterGlobe Aviation Q1FY2019 results impacted by adverse forex and high fuel costs
InterGlobe Aviation reported (30-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total revenue: INR68,183 million (USD1017 million), +14.5% year-on-year;
- Operating revenue: INR65,120 million (USD971.3 million), +13.2%;
- Total costs: INR67,870 million (USD1012 million), +40.5%;
- Fuel: INR27,156 million (USD405.1 million), +54.4%;
- Aircraft and engine rentals: INR10,424 million (USD155.5 million), +22.1%;
- Labour: INR6536 million (USD97.5 million), +11.9%;
- Profit before tax: INR313.4 million (USD4.7 million), -97.2%;
- Net profit: INR277.9 million (USD4.1 million), -96.6%;
- Revenue per ASK: INR3.70 (USD 5.5 cents), -3.1%;
- Yield: INR3.62 (USD 5.4 cents), -5.4%;
- Cost per ASK: INR3.69 (USD 5.5 cents), +19.8%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR2.17 (USD 3.2 cents), +13.6%;
- Total cash: INR132,056 million (USD1970 million);
- Debt: INR25,219 million (USD376.2 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.014916