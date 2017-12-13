InterGlobe Aviation founders to sell 2.91% stake for USD197m

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of IndiGo, stated (12-Dec-2017) two of its founder group companies will sell a combined 2.91% stake in the company worth around INR12.65 billion (USD196.5 million). Acquire Services Pvt Ltd plans to sell around 7.95 million shares in InterGlobe while IGE (Mauritius) Pvt Ltd will divest 3.24 million shares in a stock market auction on 13-Dec-2017 and 14-Dec-2017. The shares will be sold at a floor price of INR1130 (USD17.5) per share. The sale would help InterGlobe Aviation meet the minimum public shareholding requirement for listed companies. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]
13-Dec-2017 10:39 AM