25-Jan-2018 10:09 AM

InterGlobe to be awarded 20 UDAN routes, SpiceJet 17, Jet Airways four under second round bidding

India's Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapati Raju outlined (24-Jan-2018) the applicants and proposals to be awarded under the second round of the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN):

  • Airline Allied Services Limited: Four fixed wing proposals;
  • AAA Aviation Pvt Ltd: One fixed wing;
  • Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd: One fixed wing;
  • Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd: One helicopter proposal;
  • Heritage Aviation: Four fixed wing and six helicopter;
  • Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 20 fixed wing;
  • Jet Airways: Four fixed wing;
  • Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Pvt Ltd: One fixed wing;
  • Pawan Hans Ltd: 11 helicopter;
  • Pinnacle Air Pvt Ltd: One fixed wing;
  • Skyone Airways: Five helicopter;
  • SpiceJet Ltd: 17 fixed wing;
  • Turbo Aviation Pvt Ltd: Two fixed wing;
  • Turbo Megha Airways Pvt Ltd: Four fixed wing;
  • Zoom Air: Six fixed wing;
  • Under Scrutiny: Two fixed wing;
  • Subtotal: 67 fixed wing and 23 helicopter for total of 90. [more - original PR]

