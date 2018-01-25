InterGlobe to be awarded 20 UDAN routes, SpiceJet 17, Jet Airways four under second round bidding

India's Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapati Raju outlined (24-Jan-2018) the applicants and proposals to be awarded under the second round of the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN):
- Airline Allied Services Limited: Four fixed wing proposals;
- AAA Aviation Pvt Ltd: One fixed wing;
- Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd: One fixed wing;
- Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd: One helicopter proposal;
- Heritage Aviation: Four fixed wing and six helicopter;
- Interglobe Aviation Ltd: 20 fixed wing;
- Jet Airways: Four fixed wing;
- Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Pvt Ltd: One fixed wing;
- Pawan Hans Ltd: 11 helicopter;
- Pinnacle Air Pvt Ltd: One fixed wing;
- Skyone Airways: Five helicopter;
- SpiceJet Ltd: 17 fixed wing;
- Turbo Aviation Pvt Ltd: Two fixed wing;
- Turbo Megha Airways Pvt Ltd: Four fixed wing;
- Zoom Air: Six fixed wing;
- Under Scrutiny: Two fixed wing;
- Subtotal: 67 fixed wing and 23 helicopter for total of 90. [more - original PR]