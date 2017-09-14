EU prolongs intercontinental exemption from EU Emissions Trading System rules

EU Parliament voted (13-Sep-2017) to prolong the intercontinental exemption from EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) rules until Dec-2020. The ruling means CO2 emissions from intercontinental services will remain outside the jurisdiction of the EU ETS, while airlines will continue to only pay for CO2 emissions from intra-EU flights. However, the aviation sector will receive only half of its EU ETS allowances for free from 2021. MEPs subsequently introduced an amendment to ensure that in the event of a hard Brexit, EU ETS CO2 allowances given free to UK airlines "should be rendered invalid, so as to not to give them an unfair advantage over their EU competitors". EU Parliament also "wants EU member states to earmark revenue from the auctioning of emission allowances for climate change policies". Lead MEP Julie Girling said: "It is sensible that we extend the exemption for international flights to and from the EU until there is greater clarity on the ICAO scheme. However, unlike the European Commission, I believe this exemption must be time limited so that we can be sure that the CORSIA will deliver its objective". [more - original PR]