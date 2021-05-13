interCaribbean Airways aims to create connectivity within the Caribbean

interCaribbean Airways CEO Trevor Sadler, speaking at CAPA Live May 2021, stated (13-May-2021) the airline aims to enable "the Caribbean traveller to get around the Caribbean without having to travel through Miami or Panama", by "creating connectivity within the Caribbean, by the Caribbean and not relying on external sources". Mr Sadler said interCaribbean Airways has "built this network that starts in Havana on the western side, now, over to Barbados, and in the news recently is our approval for Guyana", adding "and we certainly fill in most everything in between, except presently, for the French Caribbean".