Weekly insights direct from the CAPA Research Analysts – Americas & Europe: 10-Jul-2026
Every week, CAPA - Centre for Aviation's research analysts from across the globe come together to share their expertise and discuss what's happening in aviation.
From industry performance metrics to the week's headline news, emerging businesses to watch, and everything in between - these meetings capture the pulse of the sector.
Below, we've distilled the main takeaways from this week's discussion to keep you informed and ahead of the curve.
This week we focus on the Americas & Europe.
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