InselAir suspends reservations until further notice

InselAir suspended (11-Feb-2019) bookings "until further notice". Curaçao-St Maarten service operated by Corendon Dutch Airlines in cooperation with Divi Divi is operating as scheduled, however all services between Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao were cancelled until further notice. InselAir "has been experiencing operational issues with its Fokker aircraft" since 02-Feb-2019. The aircraft is airworthy but "issues were identified during an audit done in cooperation with the Department of Transportation (CCAA)… [and] it was decided by InselAir, due to the uncertainties surrounding the operations, it was best to postpone the operation of its Fokker aircraft until further notice". [more - original PR]