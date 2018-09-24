InselAir confirms talks with interCaribbean Airways for commercial partnership

InselAir confirmed (22-Sep-2018) discussions between Curaçao's Government, InselAir International BV and interCaribbean Airways. interCaribbean Airways expressed interest in InselAir International BV "where it can quickly respond to restablish the company and its routes, and the opportunity to bring both brands under one umbrella, to create synergies in offering greater options for pan Caribbean travel". InselAir chairman Lars de Brabander stated: "While details are to be finalised, we firmly believe that this is good for Curacao, the shareholders and the customers of InselAir. The current operation of interCaribbean would fit well into the current and previous network of InselAir, connecting the south Caribbean seamlessly with the northeastern and eastern Caribbean and although discussions with other possible strategic partners continue, this seems like an option toward a smooth strategic aviation alliance". [more - original PR]