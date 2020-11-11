Become a CAPA Member
11-Nov-2020 9:35 AM

Inmarsat survey finds COVID-19 may lead to long term change in air travel habits

Inmarsat released (10-Nov-2020) findings from its 'Passenger Confidence Tracker' global survey of airline passengers, reporting flying habits are "set to change drastically for the long term", with 83% of airline passengers not expecting to return to their previous travel routines once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Other findings include:

  • 60% of passengers feel satisfied with the aviation industry's response to the challenges of COVID-19. There are also early signs that travellers are beginning to feel confident about flying again, with 47% of passengers surveyed expecting to feel ready to fly within the next six months;
  • 34% of passengers surveyed have taken a commercial flight since the pandemic began, and this appears to have sparked a shift in attitudes to flying;
  • 41% of passengers expect to travel less by any means and 31% plan to fly less. This sentiment is even higher among Asian passengers, with 58% in India and 55% in South Korea planning to travel less in the future;
  • There is significant variance globally in passenger confidence about flying in light of the pandemic. Hungarian and British fliers are most confident, with 26% and 16% respectively saying they would get on a flight today. Asian passengers are less so, with 35% of South Koreans expecting not to fly again until COVID-19 disappears. Travel confidence broadly correlates to levels of public concern about COVID-19. South Koreans and Singaporeans are twice as likely to describe their behaviour in relation to the virus as 'highly cautious' than Britons;
  • Passengers are currently more fearful of catching the virus abroad than on the plane. In fact, many think they are at a greater health risk in other environments, such as the gym and public transport. Solutions that minimise touchpoints and reduce interactions would go furthest in addressing pain points - such as contactless payments inflight (83%) and staggered security queues (84%);
  • Passengers have disregarded the automatic 14 day quarantine. Instead, the results show a desire for a consistent set of measures to make the journey safer – such as mandatory face coverings, or a 48 hour test before travel;
  • 44% of passengers reported reputation is now a more significant factor when choosing an airline than it was pre-pandemic. It has therefore never been more vital for airlines to differentiate and gain a competitive edge. [more - original PR]

