Inmarsat signs agreements with European ANSPS to support Iris programme

Inmarsat signed (21-Nov-2018) an initial operational capability (IOC) agreement with European ANSPs Deutsche Flugsicherung, ENAIRE, ENAV, Eurocontrol and NATS to support the Iris programme to modernise European ATM. The organisations separately signed a contract with European Satellite Services Provider (ESSP) in accordance with ICAO standards. The Iris programme is a partnership with the European Space Agency to enable secure, high bandwidth datalink communications over Europe. The objective is to deploy more digital controller pilot communications to improve ATM speed and accuracy across European airspace. Iris will enable efficient and sustainable datalink to increase ATM efficiency, relieve air traffic controller workload and enhance flight safety, and is designed to enable initial 4D trajectories to pinpoint aircraft in four dimensions. [more - original PR]