Inmarsat and Panasonic enter commercial aviation inflight connectivity strategic collaboration

Inmarsat and Panasonic Avionics Corporation agreed (20-Sep-2018) to a 10 year strategic collaboration agreement. The tie up enables them to combine their services to offer broadband in flight connectivity, paired with solutions and services to customers in the commercial aviation industry worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement:

Inmarsat will become Panasonic's exclusive provider of Ka-band inflight connectivity for commercial aviation. In addition, Inmarsat will offer Panasonic's portfolio of services and NEXT solutions to Inmarsat's commercial aviation customers. This includes customer support services available from Panasonic's Customer Performance Center and Technical Services teams;

Panasonic will offer Inmarsat's Ka-band satellite high-speed, broadband connectivity service, GX Aviation. Panasonic will continue to invest in its own network and, with GX Aviation as a primary offering for new business;

The collaboration is intended to enable airlines, aircraft manufacturers and passengers to benefit from the combined expertise of two companies. Looking forward, Inmarsat and Panasonic will also collaborate on the development of a next generation GX Aviation terminal, as well as new connectivity-enabled services, data analytics and technology to improve overall end-to-end performance. [more - original PR]