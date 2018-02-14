Aerospace Industries Association: Proposed US FY2019 budget includes NextGen funding cuts

Aerospace Industries Association VP for civil aviation David Silver stated (12-Feb-2018) the Trump Administration's proposed FY2019 budget is 2% below the FY2017 enacted level, which would "cut a number of important modernisation programmes that aviation users need". Mr Silver said USD952 million is requested for NextGen, however this is "an amount far below what is required for success" an below the FY2017 enacted level of USD1.1 billion. "The request also cuts important FAA research activities", Mr Silver said. [more - original PR]