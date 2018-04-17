Infrastructure development necessary to sustain air traffic growth in Africa: ICAO Council president

ICAO Council president Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu stated (17-Apr-2018) rapid air traffic growth in Africa can only be sustained and optimised through the continued development and modernisation of local aviation infrastructure, particularly at airports. Dr Aliu said: "Due to the more recent and effective focus on air transport liberalisation, many African hub airports are now expected to exceed their capacity by 2020". He said human capacity development through improved education and training should be seen as directly supportive of new infrastructure projects and greater capacity. ICAO remains concerned that many African airports are seeking to attract international services without the requisite certifications. Dr Aliu commented: "More attention must continue to be paid to the airside safety priorities at Africa's airports including international airport perimeter fencing, taxiway and runway safety, effective fire services, and better wildlife management". [more - original PR]