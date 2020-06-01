Infraero takes over Guaruja Airport management targeting launch of commercial aviation

Infraero signed (31-May-2020) a contract with the Government of Guaruja in which Infraero will administer Guaruja Airport over the next 12 months. Infraero will have the target of enabling the airport to handle commercial services. Projects include structural analysis of the runway, apron and passenger terminal, and the review and development of an updated technical documentations. Infraero plans to certify the airport for ATR 72 sized aircraft, followed by Boeing 737-700 sized aircraft certification at a later phase of improvements. [more - original PR - Portuguese]