Infraero signs new contract with the city of Divinopolis to recover air connectivity

Infraero signed (26-Nov-2020) a contract with the City of Divinopolis to carry out several interventions at Divinopolis Airport with the objective of ensuring the recovery of air connectivity to the city. The contract includes engineering studies, implementation of a horizontal lighting management system, electrical system repairs and drafting an airport refurbishment project. As previously reported by CAPA, Infraero and the City of Divinopolis signed a 12 month contract in Jun-2019 covering the management and operation of the airport. [more - original PR - Portuguese]